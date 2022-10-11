Mental Health: Stigma Still High Despite Strides Made in Treatment

In short
Dr. Hafisa Lukwata Ssentongo, the Acting Assistant Commissioner of Mental Health in the Ministry of Health said that they have resolved to engage in awareness campaigns to dispel the wrong beliefs that people with mental illness have actually been bewitched or are possessed by evil spirits.
Mental Health: Stigma Still High Despite Strides Made in Treatment11 Oct 2022, 07:45 Comments 127 Views Health Human rights Updates
Dr Juliet Nakku in the middle and Dr. Hafisa Ssentongo (Vailed) at Kisugu Health Center III to mark World Mental Health Day.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.