Mentally Impaired Man Arrested for Beating MP

In short
Nasucha says that police will undertake a medical examination on the attacker to ascertain his mental status before considering charges against him. Nasucha adds that if found to be mentally impaired, Piriri will be transferred to the National Referral Mental Hospital in Butabika, otherwise, he will be charged with assault.
Moroto, Uganda 19 Nov 2018
Piriri, a mentally impaired man who beat up MPJohn Baptist Lokii. Login to license this image from 1$.
