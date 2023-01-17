Mentally Impaired Man Electrocuted after Fleeing from Shrine

In short
According to Ssubi, while initiating the cleansing ritual inside the shrine, the client ran outside, climbed the neighboring electricity pole, pulled down electricity conductors, and was electrocuted.
Mentally Impaired Man Electrocuted after Fleeing from Shrine17 Jan 2023, 07:40 Comments 54 Views Bugweri, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: death district electricity mental illness regional police shrine
Mentioned: Peter Maganda
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.