Mentally Impaired Man Kills Mother in Gulu

In short
Michael Tolit, a resident of Bardege Parish, Bardege –Layibi Division in Gulu city reportedly stubbed Roselyn Acan, 48, three times using a knife on Thursday night at around 11:30 Pm.
Mentally Impaired Man Kills Mother in Gulu5 Mar 2021, 14:50 Comments 197 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Human rights Northern Breaking news
In short
