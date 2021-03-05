Jesse Johnson James
14:52

Mentally Impaired Man Kills Mother in Gulu

5 Mar 2021, 14:50 Comments 197 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Human rights Northern Breaking news
Scene of crime secured by police detectives

Scene of crime secured by police detectives

In short
Michael Tolit, a resident of Bardege Parish, Bardege –Layibi Division in Gulu city reportedly stubbed Roselyn Acan, 48, three times using a knife on Thursday night at around 11:30 Pm.

 

Tagged with: Bardege Parish Bardege –Layibi Division Grace Pande, the OC CID Gulu Man with Mental Illness Kills Own Mother in Gulu
Mentioned: Bardege Parish Bardege –Layibi Division

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.