In short
In March, the management of Arua hospital resolved to relocate more than 20 mentally ill patients from the mental clinic to the Ear Nose and Throat unit. The mental unit was then gazetted as the COVID-19 treatment centre.
Mentally Sick Patients Sneak into Arua Covid-19 Treatment Centre
26 Jun 2020, 12:40
In short
Tagged with: arua hospital covid19 mentally sick patients
