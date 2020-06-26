Candia Stephen
12:42

Mentally Sick Patients Sneak into Arua Covid-19 Treatment Centre

26 Jun 2020, 12:40 Comments 105 Views Arua, Uganda Health Human rights Misc Report
Arua regional hospital Covid19 Treatment Center where mentally sick patients were kept before.

In short
In March, the management of Arua hospital resolved to relocate more than 20 mentally ill patients from the mental clinic to the Ear Nose and Throat unit. The mental unit was then gazetted as the COVID-19 treatment centre.

 

