Mercyline Chelangat is the Source of Nile Half Marathon Champion

Fresh from the National Cross Country Championship in Tororo, where she won the 10-kilometre race, Chelangat beat competition from the defending champion Doreen Chesang to scoop another gold in the season over the 13.1-mile distance.
Mercyline Chelangat is the Source of Nile Half Marathon Champion27 Feb 2022, 14:15 Comments 100 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
