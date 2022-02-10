Mestil Hotel Proprietor Given Three Days to Present Railway Land Purchase Documents

In short
The 3.6 acre-land that belonged to the Uganda Railways was compensation to Kobusingye from the Uganda Lands Commission for her land in Naguru, which was taken over by the government.
Mestil Hotel Proprietor Given Three Days to Present Railway Land Purchase Documents10 Feb 2022, 10:36 Comments 168 Views Politics Business and finance Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: Janet Kobusingye compensation land compensation
Mentioned: Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises - COSASE Mestil Hotel & Residences Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development – MoFPED. Uganda Railway Corporation.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.