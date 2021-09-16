Metropolitan Jonah Lwanga’s Burial Set for Monday

In short
According to Bishop Kisitu, Metropolitan Lwanga’s body will arrive in the country from Greece on Saturday morning. He said they will conduct the last funeral rites for the deceased at the Orthodox cathedral in Namugoona starting at 10 am on Saturday followed by speeches from different dignitaries. The same will continue the entire Sunday.
Metropolitan Jonah Lwanga’s Burial Set for Monday16 Sep 2021, 08:05 Comments 217 Views Religion Updates
