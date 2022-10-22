Metu Secondary School Students Protest Maladministration

In short
The students accused the school administration of failing to provide school uniforms despite paying for them.
Metu Secondary School Students Protest Maladministration22 Oct 2022, 11:47 Comments 64 Views Moyo Town, Uganda Education Local government Northern Breaking news
Simone Alidri, Metu SS head perfect presenting thier petition at Moyo district Education officer at the district resource center
In short
Tagged with: Metu Secondary school Students Storm Moyo DEO’s Office
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.