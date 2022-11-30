Micro Finance Institutions Seek UGX 87B

In short
The average institutional interest rate in the country stands at 20 percent following the October monetary policy instrument issued by the central bank, which saw the Central Bank Rate increase to 10 percent from 8.5 percent. BoU decided to increase the CRB in an attempt to contain the inflationary pressures on the economy in October 2022.
Micro Finance Institutions Seek UGX 87B30 Nov 2022, 10:54 Comments 128 Views Business and finance Updates
In short
