Alex Otto
17:21

Microfinance Support Centre Seeks UGX 300b for Recapitalization

19 Jun 2020, 17:20 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Updates
Microfinance Support center Microfinance Support center

Microfinance Support center

In short
He adds that they intend to provide liquidity support to SACCOs and microfinance institutions, ensure revision of interest rates to borrowers, support SACCOs to develop new products, and capitalize the capacity building department at Uganda Retirements Benefits Regulatory Authority (UBRA) among others.

 

Tagged with: Microfinance capitalization Microfinance support centre Village Savings and Loan Associations business affected loans lockdown microfinance
Mentioned: Microfinance support centre Village Savings and Loan Associations

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.