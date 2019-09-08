Lubulwa Henry
Middle East Consultant Managers Charged, Remanded

8 Sep 2019, 12:18 Comments 144 Views Entebbe, Uganda Court Misc Updates
Benon Kunywana te Middle East Consultant Manager arrested

Prosecution alleges that on February 12th 2019, both Benon Kunywana and Godfrey Kyalimpa, between Kampala and Entebbe International airport trafficked 50 people to Entebbe international airport.

 

