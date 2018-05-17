Middle Income Status: Planning Boss Calls For Focus On Target

In short
The executive chairman of National Planning Authority, Dr Wilberforce Kisamba Mugerwa says Uganda must fron-tload huge infrastructure projects in order to achieve the lower middle income status by 2020.
Middle Income Status: Planning Boss Calls For Focus On Target17 May 2018, 20:17 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
Dr Wilberforce Kisamba Mugerwa, the Executive Chairman of National Planning Authority. Login to license this image from 1$.
