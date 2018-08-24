In short
Steven Muyomba, a neighbor of the deceased says that Logose was last seen on Tuesday. He and other residents say that they were forced to search for here after observing that she had not been seen anywhere for the past three days.
Midwife's Body Found Rotting in House24 Aug 2018, 14:09 Comments 197 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
Police officers and some UPDF operatives taking late Ruth Logose's body for postmotem. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.