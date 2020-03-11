Midwives Arrested for Death of Expectant Mother at Kalisizo Hospital

In short
The duo identified as Betty Namubiru and Faith Nakamatte allegedly declined to attend to an expectant mother who visited the facility on Tuesday night. The two had allegedly asked the mother identified as Gaudencia Namata to offer them a sum of 160,000 Shillings before aiding her to deliver the child.
Midwives Arrested for Death of Expectant Mother at Kalisizo Hospital11 Mar 2020, 12:55 Comments 122 Views Kalisizo, Uganda Health Human rights Crime Breaking news
