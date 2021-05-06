Midwives Decry High Fees for Renewing Licence

In short
Hadijah Nakatudde, a tutor midwife at international Institute of Health sciences Jinja, says that asking a midwife to pay an amount to the tune of Shs 200000 in the name of renewing licence is bad enough to discourage many from the practice with the little pay they get.
Midwives Decry High Fees for Renewing Licence6 May 2021, 18:37 Comments 189 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Human rights Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: License Renewal midwives
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.