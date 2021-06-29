In short
According to information obtained by our reporter, Nabwire who was still dressed in her official uniform met a police patrol vehicle. She says that one of the officers who she couldn’t identify jumped from the police patrol and started beating her on the head, neck and other body parts.
Midwives Union, Workers MP Demand Justice For Busia Nurse Brutalized By Police Top story29 Jun 2021, 16:44 Comments 160 Views Busia Uganda, Uganda Human rights Updates
