Migrant Worker Numbers Rise by Five Million- ILO

In short
Despite their value to the global economy, the UN body warned that many migrant workers face uncertainty at work, a situation made worse by the pandemic. The only opportunities they often find are “temporary, informal or unprotected jobs”, leaving them exposed to a greater risk of insecurity, layoffs and worsening working conditions, ILO maintained.
Migrant Worker Numbers Rise by Five Million- ILO30 Jun 2021, 19:09 Comments 45 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.