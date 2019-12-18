Migrants Asked to Impart New Business Acumen to Kampala Slum Dwellers

In short
Dr Antonio Querido, the Acting Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Uganda says extending an olive branch to host communities will eliminate the commonly stated sources of grievances between immigrants and host communities.
Migrants Asked to Impart New Business Acumen to Kampala Slum Dwellers18 Dec 2019, 19:07 Comments 177 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Crime Security Updates
Dr Antonio Querido Acting UN Resident Coordinator (R) And Uganda's IOM Chief of Mission Sahra Farah (Middle) Inspects Stalls of Craft Products Made By Kampala Slum Dwellers Working With Migrants
In short
Tagged with: Foreign Migrants Asked To Teach Ugandans In Slums
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.