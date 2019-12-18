Migrants Asked to Impart New Business Acumen to Kampala Slum Dwellers

Dr Antonio Querido Acting UN Resident Coordinator (R) And Uganda's IOM Chief of Mission Sahra Farah (Middle) Inspects Stalls of Craft Products Made By Kampala Slum Dwellers Working With Migrants

In short

Dr Antonio Querido, the Acting Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Uganda says extending an olive branch to host communities will eliminate the commonly stated sources of grievances between immigrants and host communities.