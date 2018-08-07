Kukunda Judith
Military Court Expels Kitatta's Lawyer Indefinitely Top story

Lawyer Jimmy Muyanja with glasses together with Lawyer Shaban Sanywa

Muyanja argued that the witness was supposed to defend his testimony given that he is the one testifying against the accused persons. The lawyer had asked Kasaija to explain the events that unfolded when he arrested the accused persons on January 19th, 20th and 21st 2018.

 

