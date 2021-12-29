In short
The attack happened at around 8 p.m. at the bar located at Boulevard Nyamwisi, the main artery of the city of Beni, west of the Virunga National Park and the Rwenzori Mountains, on the edge of the Ituri Forest left eight people dead and 20 seriously injured. The attack targeted revellers who had gathered to celebrate Christmas.
Military Justice Probes ADF Commanders over Beni Bar Attack
29 Dec 2021
