Samuel Amanya
10:24

Military Justice Probes ADF Commanders over Beni Bar Attack

29 Dec 2021, 10:20 Comments 197 Views North-Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo Security Crime Updates
Part of InBox Bar that was bombed by suspected ADF rebels in Beni City

Part of InBox Bar that was bombed by suspected ADF rebels in Beni City

In short
The attack happened at around 8 p.m. at the bar located at Boulevard Nyamwisi, the main artery of the city of Beni, west of the Virunga National Park and the Rwenzori Mountains, on the edge of the Ituri Forest left eight people dead and 20 seriously injured. The attack targeted revellers who had gathered to celebrate Christmas.

 

Tagged with: ADF Rebels

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.