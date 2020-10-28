Kato Joseph
Military, Police Commanders Meet Over Presidential Nominations

28 Oct 2020, 18:08 Comments 61 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Military Police blocking part of Buganda Road

“This meeting is for the general security of Kampala but top on our agenda is the presidential nominations. We have received intelligence that some presidential aspirants are rallying their supporters to stand on all roads as they will be going for nomination. We can’t take any chances on that,” a senior security officer said as he headed into the meeting.

 

Tagged with: Maj Gen Samuel Kawagga. Col Keith Katungi. CP Moses Kafeer

