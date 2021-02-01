Military Prosecution Seeks Time to Respond to NUP Supporters' Bail Application

In short
The prosecution alleges that the accused persons and others still at large on January 3rd 2021 were found at Makerere Kavule, Kigundu Zone , Kawempe Division in illegal possession of four rounds of ammunition of an AK 47 gun and the said ammunition was a monopoly of the defense forces.
Military Prosecution Seeks Time to Respond to NUP Supporters' Bail Application1 Feb 2021
