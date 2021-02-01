Kukunda Judith
Military Prosecution Seeks Time to Respond to NUP Supporters' Bail Application

1 Feb 2021, 17:45 Comments 114 Views Court Report
Some of the accused persons arriving at the court Martial in Makindye

In short
The prosecution alleges that the accused persons and others still at large on January 3rd 2021 were found at Makerere Kavule, Kigundu Zone , Kawempe Division in illegal possession of four rounds of ammunition of an AK 47 gun and the said ammunition was a monopoly of the defense forces.

 

