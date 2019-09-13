Milk Processing Plant in Gulu Halts Operations

In short
The plant belonging to Gulu Women Diary Cooperative Society folded operations in mid-2018, few months after its capacity was upgraded to collect and process 3,010 liters of milk daily. The capacity was upgraded with donation of a 3,010 liter milk cooler by the National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS).
Milk Processing Plant in Gulu Halts Operations13 Sep 2019, 07:23 Comments 182 Views Gulu, Uganda Agriculture Health Science and technology Updates
In short
Tagged with: Dr Samuel K Mugasi ED NAADS Gulu's Biggest Milk Processing Plant Halts Operations Hadijah Nakakande Head of Corporate Affairs and Public Relations at the National Agricultural Advisory Services NAADS Milk Homogenizer Machine milk processing plant
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.