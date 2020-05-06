Flavia Nassaka
11:24

Millions of Children in East, South Africa Can’t Access Alternative Learning Measures- UNICEF

6 May 2020, 11:23 Comments 64 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Misc Updates
An Image of a Digital Liblary

An Image of a Digital Liblary

In short
The agency says that while they have already supported 21 governments with more than USD 5.4 million for remote learning and preparedness for school re-opening, radio as the preferred medium for delivering lessons only reaches four in ten children across East and Southern Africa.

 

Tagged with: school closures due to COVID 19
Mentioned: United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) World Bank

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.