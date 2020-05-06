In short
The agency says that while they have already supported 21 governments with more than USD 5.4 million for remote learning and preparedness for school re-opening, radio as the preferred medium for delivering lessons only reaches four in ten children across East and Southern Africa.
Millions of Children in East, South Africa Can't Access Alternative Learning Measures- UNICEF
