Millions of Dollars in Trade at Stake if South Sudan Conflicts Continue - Traders

In short
Ugandan exports rise to 357.34 Million dollars, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade, with foods and beverages accounting for more than half, followed by vehicles and steel and iron.
"Most of the roads that connect Uganda to Juba have been infested by ambushes.
But the common death traps for Ugandans are along the Kaya-Yei-Juba road because that where many Ugandans go, yet there are hardly any provisions of escorts by government soldiers,” says Kinene.
Millions of Dollars in Trade at Stake if South Sudan Conflicts Continue
Two people were killed at the weekend and another one on Monday in separate ambushes along Nimule-Juba Road. Photo by Radio Tamazuj
