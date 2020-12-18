Mineral Police Protection Unit Accused of Engaging in Illegal Mining

In short
But the miners say that instead of regulating mining activities, the officers have acquired mining pits from where they participate in the activities they were created to control. They say that the officers, who are attached to various mining areas no longer care whether people in the mines are licensed or not for as long they can share profits with them.
Mineral Police Protection Unit Accused of Engaging in Illegal Mining18 Dec 2020, 05:42 Comments 141 Views Busia Uganda, Uganda Human rights Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.