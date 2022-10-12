Mining Industry Appeals for Government Attention

In short
Richard Kaijuka, the Chairman Board of Trustees at the Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum said the government had concentrated too much on oil and gas ad neglected mining.
Rwenzori Rare Metal Company says it is not easy attracting investment into Uganda because the country is not known as a mining investment destination
Mining Industry Appeals for Government Attention12 Oct 2022, 06:50 Comments 161 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.