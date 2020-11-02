Amony Immaculate
Minister Aceng Leads NRM Procession in Lira After Museveni’s Nomination

2 Nov 2020, 19:43 Comments 209 Views Lira, Uganda Politics Election 2021 Elections Updates
Minister Acheng leading the procession

In short
Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng who declared to the masses that Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has been successfully nominated as a presidential candidate called upon everyone to vote for him come 14th February 2021.

 

