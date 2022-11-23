In short
The Health workers had promised to lay down their tools in two days if they don’t receive their pay and their contracts. According to Dr. Herbert Luswata, the General Secretary of the Uganda Medical Association (UMA), some of his colleagues working at the treatment unit located at Mubende district headquarters had indicated to the association that they wanted to lay down tools immediately because they are not sure of who exactly is supposed to pay them.
Minister Aceng Scoffs at Ebola Health Workers Threatening to Strike Over Pay
