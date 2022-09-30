Minister Aceng Warns Against Linking Ebola to Witchcraft

In short
According to residents of Bugogo Town Council where the girl was, when she presented with signs like vomiting, bloody diarrhea, fever and headache family members thought that it was witchcraft and instead of taking her to a health facility the girl was rushed to traditional healer for management. On 11 September, the girl passed on.
Minister Aceng Warns Against Linking Ebola to Witchcraft30 Sep 2022, 18:15 Comments 245 Views Kyegegwa, Uganda Health Updates
