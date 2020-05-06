Flavia Nassaka
Minister Aceng Warns Hospital Directors about new Vehicles

6 May 2020 Kampala, Uganda

She said while districts of Buyende and Kaliro had earlier been given brand new double cabin picks to facilitate immunization activities in their areas, the vehicles didn’t make it to the hospital. She said the one of Buyende was crashed beyond repair at the hands of a reckless driver.

 

