Minister Adolf Mwesige Defeated in Bunyangabu County NRM Polls

According to the NRM primary results issued by the by Bunyangabu District NRM Registrar in the wee hours of this morning, Robert Musiime, Kamukama polled 22,445 to defeat the incumbent who polled 18,067 votes.
Minister Adolf Mwesige Defeated in Bunyangabu County NRM Polls5 Sep 2020, 06:13 Comments 235 Views Bunyangabu, Uganda Election Updates
