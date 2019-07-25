Minister Anite Directs Finance Ministry to Audit UTL

In short
The State Minister for Privatization and Investment, Evelyn Anite has directed the Internal Auditor of the Ministry of Finance to conduct an audit on Uganda Telecom Limited (UTL) activities.
Minister Anite Directs Finance Ministry to Audit UTL25 Jul 2019, 10:55 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
The State Minister for Privatization and Investment, Evelyn Anite speaking before Parliament recently. Photo by Parliament of Uganda.
In short
Tagged with: Uganda Telecom
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.