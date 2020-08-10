Minister Anite Wanted for Flouting COVID-19 Control Guidelines

In short
Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says that Anite and other politicians abused all the guidelines set by the electoral commission, risking the lives of Ugandans in Koboko Municipality and also presented an ugly image as a leader to other Ugandans.
Minister Anite Wanted for Flouting COVID-19 Control Guidelines10 Aug 2020, 18:48 Comments 229 Views Politics Election Crime Breaking news
Fred Enanga the police spokesperson wtih his PWD Interpreter addressing journalists at media center - Photo by Ashraf Kasirye
In short
Tagged with: Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson Minister of investment and privatization Evelyne Anite
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.