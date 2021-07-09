In short
Anywar says the intervention follows concerns by the district COVID-19 task force and health workers who had gone for months without accessing risk allowances for managing the pandemic. Doctors, laboratory specialists, clinical officers, nurses and community health workers under surveillance have not been paid for eight months now.
Minister Anywar Moves to Pay Health Workers' Risk Allowances in Kitgum
9 Jul 2021
Kitgum, Uganda
