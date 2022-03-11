Minister Asks Acholi Leaders to Rally Residents for Covid-19 Vaccination

In short
The Minister says misinformation on the efficacy and alleged dangers of the covid-19 vaccine remains a big hurdle for vaccine uptake in the region, limiting the government’s progress in fully vaccinating citizens.
Minister Asks Acholi Leaders to Rally Residents for Covid-19 Vaccination11 Mar 2022, 18:09 Comments 138 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Health Local government Updates
State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties, Anifa Kawooya (R) looks on as a nurse prepares to vaccinate a woman the second dose of Sinovac Vaccine on Friday in Gulu City.
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Mass Covid-19 vaccination Misinformation on Covid-19 vaccine covid-19
