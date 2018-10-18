In short
Bahati, while speaking at the National Competitiveness Conference at Mestil Hotel, Nsambya argued that Kanye Wests visit is a confirmation that Uganda is the best tourist destination in Africa.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian paid a courtsey visit to president Museveni on Monday at State House. State Minister for Finance David Bahati says Ugandans should celebrate the visit of America's celebrities Login to license this image from 1$.
