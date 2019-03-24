Minister Bahati, MP Sabiiti Clash over Age-Limit Apology

In short
Bahati told congregation during a fundraising ceremony for the construction of structures at Rubanda Technical Institute that Sabiiti was among the 23 who had also apologized for not supporting the amendment. The apology was reportedly issued on the sidelines of the just concluded NRM retreat in Kyankwanzi.
Minister Bahati, MP Sabiiti Clash over Age-Limit Apology24 Mar 2019, 08:30 Comments 269 Views Politics Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: 75 years age limit
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.