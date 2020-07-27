Minister Baryomunsi Joins Race For NRM Vice Chairperson Western Region

In short
The Minister of State for Housing, Chris Baryomunsi says that he is ready to replace Maj. Gen (Rtd) Matayo Kyaligonza as the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party National Vice Chairperson Western Region.
