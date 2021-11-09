Alex Otto
19:41

Minister Blames Uganda Railway Woes on Infighting for Jobs

9 Nov 2021, 19:29 Comments 145 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Updates
Minister of state for transport Fred Byamukama inspects the newly bought locomotive

Minister of state for transport Fred Byamukama inspects the newly bought locomotive

In short
According to officials from the Uganda Railways Corporation Worker’s Union, among them engineers, the locomotives were designed to run on 90-ton rails yet the current railway line is designed for only 80 tons.

 

Tagged with: Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) infighting at URC locomotives rail transport state minister for transport
Mentioned: Ministry of Transport URC

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.