Butime Faults Kabarole CAO for District Woes Top story

26 Jun 2018, 21:50 Comments 98 Views Kabarole, Uganda Local government Report
Minister Butime (Left) with CAO Dustan Balaba in LC V Richard Rwabuhinga's office after the day's event.

According to Butime, while the CAO is overall head of all administrative units in the district, he was shocked when people started reporting cases of financial mismanagement, increasing crime rate and poor road network directly to him.

 

