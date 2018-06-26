In short
According to Butime, while the CAO is overall head of all administrative units in the district, he was shocked when people started reporting cases of financial mismanagement, increasing crime rate and poor road network directly to him.
Butime Faults Kabarole CAO for District Woes
26 Jun 2018
Minister Butime (Left) with CAO Dustan Balaba in LC V Richard Rwabuhinga's office after the day's event.
