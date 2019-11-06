Minister Calls for Renewed Sensitization on Toilet Use

In short
Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng says previous surveys have shown pit latrine coverage to be higher, they were using parameters that don’t meet the requirements by the World Health Organization for one to be deemed an appropriate latrine.
Minister Calls for Renewed Sensitization on Toilet Use6 Nov 2019, 19:08 Comments 143 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: latrine coverage
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.