Minister Calls for Renewed Sensitization on Toilet Use

Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng says previous surveys have shown pit latrine coverage to be higher, they were using parameters that don’t meet the requirements by the World Health Organization for one to be deemed an appropriate latrine.

 

Mentioned: Ministry of Health

