Bagiire explained that desert locusts have been sprayed with poisonous chemicals capable of causing complications and death in humans if they are consumed. He added that the country was food secure and therefore needless for the communities to eat desert locusts.
Minister Cautions against Consumption of Desert Locusts
21 Feb 2020
