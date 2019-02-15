Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Minister Cautions Masaka Market Contractor Against Substandard Works

Namuyangu together with technical team from the ministry and Masaka Municipal leaders conducted a site visit on Thursday to check on the progress of the construction. They were however shocked by inefficiency of the contractor. Besides the contractor being behind schedule, Namuyangu was also angry by the low human resource and technical capacity at the site and use of basic equipment among others.

 

