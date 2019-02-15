Minister Cautions Masaka Market Contractor Against Substandard Works

In short
Namuyangu together with technical team from the ministry and Masaka Municipal leaders conducted a site visit on Thursday to check on the progress of the construction. They were however shocked by inefficiency of the contractor. Besides the contractor being behind schedule, Namuyangu was also angry by the low human resource and technical capacity at the site and use of basic equipment among others.
Minister Cautions Masaka Market Contractor Against Substandard Works15 Feb 2019, 14:59 Comments 113 Views Masaka, Uganda Business and finance Local government Analysis
Local Government State Minister Janifer Namuyangu (C) inspecting Masaka market site where she clashed with contractors over delayed works.jpg
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.