Minister Condemns Security Organs for Mistreating Opposition

In short
"Today we are in power but tomorrow when we are not, we would like to be treated the same way we are now treating the opposition," Tourism minister Godfrey Ssuubi Kiwanda, who is also the ruling NRM party vice chairman responsible for Buganda summed up his condemnation of actions of the security forces against the opposition political parties.
Minister Condemns Security Organs for Mistreating Opposition20 Oct 2020, 15:24 Comments 66 Views Politics Election Updates
In short
Tagged with: Police brutality
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.