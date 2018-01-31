Emmanuel Kajubu
Minister Directs Districts to Halt Parcelling Out Tooro Kingdom Land

31 Jan 2018, 06:57 Comments 86 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Local government Updates

Tom Butime issued the directive on Tuesday while meeting Tooro Kingdom officials led by Bernard Tungwako, the Kingdom Premier. Butimes directive came after the Kingdom officials accused the districts of parceling out the Kingdom land to private developers.

 

