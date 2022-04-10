Minister Directs Mbarara City Officials to be Interdicted Over Central Market Allocations

In short
The Minister Raphael Magyezi has also directed the Mbarara Central Market Vendors Association leadership chaired by Muhammed Nyombi to stop its operations and also halted the process of verifying lists until investigations are complete.
Minister Directs Mbarara City Officials to be Interdicted Over Central Market Allocations10 Apr 2022, 19:09 Comments 259 Views Mbarara City, Mbarara, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
