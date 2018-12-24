Candia Stephen
15:54

Ecweru Blames Bidibidi Riots on Communication Gap

24 Dec 2018, 15:54 Comments 159 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Security Updates
Minister Musa Ecweru explaining the refugee riots in Bidibidi at White Castle in Arua town on Monday morning. Candia Stephen

Minister Musa Ecweru explaining the refugee riots in Bidibidi at White Castle in Arua town on Monday morning.

In short
They accused WFP for making them to walk a distance of more than 10 Kilometers to access relief food. It took the intervention of Uganda Peoples Defense Forces-UPDF and Police to disperse the refugees and restore calm.

 

Tagged with: minister ecweru blames bidibidi refugee riots on communication gap between wfp and uganda government

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.