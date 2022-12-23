Minister Halts Evictions of Bibanja Holders During Festival Season

In short

In her December 22, 2022 communication, Nabakooba directs RDCs and District Police Commanders (DPCs) to ensure no evictions take place between December 23 and January 6, 2023. “As we move into the festive season, therefore, the government shall not entertain reports of land evictions, at a time when citizens are supposed to be at home celebrating the Christmas and new year season,” the communication reads in part.