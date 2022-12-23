Minister Halts Evictions of Bibanja Holders During Festival Season

In short
In her December 22, 2022 communication, Nabakooba directs RDCs and District Police Commanders (DPCs) to ensure no evictions take place between December 23 and January 6, 2023. “As we move into the festive season, therefore, the government shall not entertain reports of land evictions, at a time when citizens are supposed to be at home celebrating the Christmas and new year season,” the communication reads in part.
Minister Halts Evictions of Bibanja Holders During Festival Season23 Dec 2022, 16:40 Comments 63 Views Human rights Business and finance Updates
Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba (standing with a microphone) addressing residents of Kyakatebe in Kassanda District
In short
